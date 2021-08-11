Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City man sentenced for distributing child pornography

A Phenix City man has been sentenced for distribution of child pornography.
A Phenix City man has been sentenced for distribution of child pornography.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man has been sentenced for distribution of child pornography.

37-year-old Richard Ryan Jazek was sentenced to 151 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to the court, in 2020, the FBI received information about a messenger app user who was sharing images and videos of suspected child pornography. Investigators discovered the messenger app account was linked to Jazek.

Further investigation revealed that Jazek’s account had multiple images and videos containing child pornography. In his plea agreement, Jazek admitted specifically sharing a video on September 22, 2020, and then sharing an image on October 4, 2020.

After both of these postings, Jazek responded to other users viewing the video and image in the chat section and made disturbing comments.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jazek was ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution, or $3000 each to nine victims identified in the videos and images he was sharing.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering
A second body has been recovered from Lake West Point in Troup County.
UPDATE: Second body ID’d after recovered at Lake West Point in Troup Co.
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Phenix City.
Death investigation underway after body found on Sportsman Dr. in Phenix City
Vehicle fire on Macon Rd., near Technology Pkwy. leaves lanes blocked
Vehicle fire on Macon Rd., near Technology Pkwy. leaves lanes blocked

Latest News

Georgia is facing a great problem right now - there’s a whole bunch of extra tax money laying...
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Kemp talks on Georgia having $3.6 billion in surplus taxes
Auburn man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
Auburn man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
AUM says the program is open to students enrolled for fall 2021 who have or will get a COVID-19...
AUM to offer scholarships, more in COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
Gov. Kemp speaks during GA Chamber’s Congressional Luncheon in Columbus