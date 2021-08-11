Business Break
Phenix City woman wins gold at the Olympics

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A logistics officer on Fort Benning has returned home with an Olympic gold medal.

After training that included firing more than 500 shells a day, 1st Lt. Amber English won the women’s skeet shooting competition at the 2020 Olympics.

She’s now back home in Phenix City, and she stopped by News Leader 9, wearing the gold medal.

In Tokyo, English broke an Olympic record by hitting 56 out of 60 targets in her final competition. This sharp shooter tells us, she’s humbled and proud to represent the USA and the Army.

“It’s always been a lifelong dream of mine and I really did think I could accomplish it. i just had to set up a really good training environment. This is a long time coming, and I’m super happy I was able to put it all together at one moment,” said English.

1st Lt. English is one of 5 members of the Army Marksmanship Unit on Fort Benning to compete in these Olympics.

She comes from a family of shooters, including her father who passed away 5 years ago. Hear more from her in our Military Matters report this Wednesday on the news at 5:30 p.m.

