Ranch director recalls crash that killed her children, 8 others

Candice Gulley is breaking her silence more than a month after a multi-vehicle crash claimed...
Candice Gulley is breaking her silence more than a month after a multi-vehicle crash claimed the lives of 10 people, including her own two children.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a month has passed since the horrific crash on Interstate 65 that claimed 10 lives, including nine children. Now, for the first time since the tragedy, the driver of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van is breaking her silence.

“It was just chaos, and it almost feels like a dream,” Ranch Life Director Candice Gulley explained, comparing the crash to a nightmare she can’t wake from.

Candice was driving a van full of eight children, including two of her own, back to the ranch from a beach trip when the unthinkable happened. A 12-vehicle collision caused a fire to break out.

Bystanders pulled Candice from the wreckage, but for the eight children trapped inside the van and a Tennessee man and his small child in another vehicle, it was too late.

“I remember shouting for my babies,” she recalled. “I remember someone coming to help me out of the van.”

As the van’s sole survivor, Candice explained, “I remember knowing instinctively that my children were gone and that there wasn’t anything I could do about.”

Since the crash, she has returned to the ranch. Candice says being there has helped with the healing process.

People from across the country have come out in support of the ranch, creating a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $500,000. Some of that money has gone toward buying new vans which Candice says have special safety features.

Coming up on WSFA 12 News at 10, hear more about the eight girls ranch children who died in the crash and how Candice says she wants them to be remembered.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

