Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Watching Tropical Storm Fred

Anna’s Tropical Forecast
Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All eyes are on the Dominican Republic and Haiti as Tropical Storm Fred impacts them today. As of 11 AM ET Wednesday morning, Fred is a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. As it interacts with the mountainous terrain of Haiti today, we will likely see Fred weaken to a Tropical Depression before re-emerging over water and moving along the northern coast of Cuba over the next couple of days.

Beyond interaction with Cuba there is still much uncertainty on the exact track that Fred will take. It has a few hurdles to get through over the coming days as it moves through unfavorable conditions for tropical storm strengthening. Once it moves over the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico we may see additional strengthening at Tropical Storm status. As of now, Fred is not expected to strengthen to a hurricane, but we cannot rule that out. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Fred nearing the Florida Panhandle as a Tropical Storm on Monday morning. However, there is low confidence on the exact track past Friday since we are still many days away from any potential impacts.

If we end up on the right side of Fred’s center of circulation, we will have to keep an eye out for the potential for heavy rainfall, windy conditions, and a few brief quick spin-up “tropical” tornadoes. If we end up on the left side of Fred’s center of circulation, we will likely just see heavy rain and some breezy conditions. But as always, this forecast can and likely will change over the coming days, and we will continue to fine-tune the exact forecast for us locally as time moves on. We will have a much better handle on exact timing, track, and impacts in the coming days.

For additional updates download the WTVM Weather App for video updates on the latest in what’s happening in the Tropics. You can also find updates on air, online, and on our WTVM Weather social media.

Download the WTVM Weather App Here:

http://onelink.to/stormteam9

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering
A second body has been recovered from Lake West Point in Troup County.
UPDATE: Second body ID’d after recovered at Lake West Point in Troup Co.
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Phenix City.
Death investigation underway after body found on Sportsman Dr. in Phenix City
Vehicle fire on Macon Rd., near Technology Pkwy. leaves lanes blocked
Vehicle fire on Macon Rd., near Technology Pkwy. leaves lanes blocked

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
No Big Weather Chances This Week; Watching the Tropics Long-Term
Navigating rising temperatures during football season
Navigating rising temperatures during football season
Derek Kinkade
Better Than Average Chance of a Shower or Storm This Week
Derek Kinkade
Sunday Drier Than Saturday