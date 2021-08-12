Business Break
Alabama medical marijuana commission holds meeting

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Medical marijuana, long considered an impossibility in the state of Alabama, is one small step closer towards becoming a reality.

It’s been two months since Governor Ivey signed the medical marijuana bill. It was a hotly debated bill that was on its way to passing the state legislature.

The meeting today lasted only 40 minutes, lawmakers laid the groundwork for a new industry in the state. They say doctors could be able to prescribe medical cannabis for some 16 named illnesses ranging from cancer to autism.

“Oh no, no nitty gritty today. Well, to be honest we got a lot of work to do and we’re not going to get it solved in a meeting. That’s why I try to go through the entire commission and assign them to areas I thought they had expertise and I’ll get them all copies and let them start working,” said cancer specialist, Dr. Steven Stokes.

The commission has been given a deadline of September 1 of next year to set up the rules for how this will work.

