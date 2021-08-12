American Airlines to hold inaugural celebration at the Columbus Airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport is celebrating the return of American Airlines with an inaugural celebration on August 17.

The celebration is for the return of American Airlines to the Columbus market with nonstop service from Charlotte Douglas International to Columbus and a nonstop service to Dallas - Fort Worth International Airport to Columbus.

The celebration is set for Tuesday, August 17 at 1 p.m.

The airport will celebrate with a water cannon salute, community speakers from the mayor’s office, Chamber of Commerce and Visit Columbus as well as giveaways to passengers of the first flight and inaugural attendees.

“These new, nonstop services connecting our region to east and west coast destinations are a huge asset for business travelers, government officials and our community,” said Don Cook, Airport Commission Board Chairman.

For more information on CSG, visit flycolumbusga.com

