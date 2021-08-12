Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CDC issues quarantine recommendations for vaccinated people

(WIS)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While breakthrough cases make up a minimum of new cases, it is possible to be vaccinated and get COVID-19.

The CDC currently recommends if a vaccinated person is experiencing symptoms, they can quarantine for ten days without testing, or 7 days with testing negative.

Of course if a person tests positive, the advice remains the same -- quarantine for ten days since that positive test, or the onset of symptoms.

“So ten full days, isolation, to be sure you have passed the time you could potentially be contagious to other people,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH representative.

Officials say to wait three to five days after exposure before getting tested.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
A second body has been recovered from Lake West Point in Troup County.
UPDATE: Second body ID’d after recovered at Lake West Point in Troup Co.
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Phenix City.
Death investigation underway after body found on Sportsman Dr. in Phenix City
Vehicle fire on Macon Rd., near Technology Pkwy. leaves lanes blocked
Vehicle fire on Macon Rd., near Technology Pkwy. leaves lanes blocked

Latest News

Chatt. Co. Schools facing teacher shortage; national program could help
Magnolia Manor suspends indoor visits due to increasing COVID rates
Magnolia Manor suspends indoor visits due to increasing COVID rates
Smiths Station grandparents outraged over no mask requirements at Lee County Schools
City of Auburn logo
Lane closures expected in Auburn