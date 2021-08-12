CDC issues quarantine recommendations for vaccinated people

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While breakthrough cases make up a minimum of new cases, it is possible to be vaccinated and get COVID-19.

The CDC currently recommends if a vaccinated person is experiencing symptoms, they can quarantine for ten days without testing, or 7 days with testing negative.

Of course if a person tests positive, the advice remains the same -- quarantine for ten days since that positive test, or the onset of symptoms.

“So ten full days, isolation, to be sure you have passed the time you could potentially be contagious to other people,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH representative.

Officials say to wait three to five days after exposure before getting tested.

