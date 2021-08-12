Columbus High School releases student COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus High School released a statement today saying some students have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of right now, the school is not closing. They say they are working closely with local health officials to identify close contact cases. They are also cleaning and disinfecting the school.

Officials say if you have not been contacted by the school regarding a required quarantine, your student was not identified as a close contact case.

