Columbus Mayor announces Construction Ready program

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced a new program today that could fix a big problem area construction companies are having - finding skilled workers.

The mayor joined several company heads and state leaders at Columbus Tech to introduce the Construction Ready(CR) program.

The program trains, young, old, men and women in a number of construction careers, and the 4-week program is free. Students graduate job ready.

Jerry Cummings with the Columbus Water Works talked about the hundreds of jobs open in Columbus because there aren’t enough skilled workers to fill them.

“You can’t ride a mile in Columbus, Georgia without passing a dump truck, a back hoe, some piece of heavy equipment. But there’s no training in our community to prepare students and employees on how to operate that equipment,” said Cummings.

Construction Ready is a boot camp for Georgia residents. Graduates of programs in other cities have a 97% chance of getting a job straight out of the program.

Contact Columbus Tech for information about the session that begins October 12th. A drug test is required.

Graduates can continue their training by enrolling in class at Columbus tech.

