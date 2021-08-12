COVID numbers on the rise in Georgia and Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID numbers are on the rise in communities nationwide. The state of Alabama adding cases by the thousands in just one day, while Georgia counties in our area are identified as places where people have a greater chance of catching COVID-19. The tone is one of concern for health care professionals and regular, every day people.

A disturbing trend is underway in Alabama. According to health officials, Wednesday the state added over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases. Tim Hatch with the Alabama Department of Health, says it’s not the highest spike in cases they’ve seen but it’s still alarming to see.

“Probably about 90% of that we have infected is with the delta variant. We are seeing those that are presenting with positive COVID cases are vastly among the none vaccinated.”, said Hatch. “The key is the vaccine won’t prevent you from getting it, but it will greatly keep your symptoms and illness down.”

Diane Marion, a Phenix City woman adds, “It’s troubling to me. I hate to see us hit with COVID again so hard because I lost my husband.”

In Georgia, according to Health officials, Muscogee County along with 11 other counties are considered to have a high community transmission. Officials went on to say, Columbus added 840 cases within the last two weeks.

COVID survivor Olive Vidal-Kendall, says she had the virus last year. She told News Leader 9, she was hospitalized at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare for a week and had to be put on a ventilator, and COVID numbers going up in both Alabama and Georgia are a serious concern for her.

”We’re still not only putting the community at risk, but we’re putting the health care professionals who, if they had made different choices wouldn’t be in the hospital now.”, said Vidal-Kendall. “I have mixed emotions, I try to understand what people are saying who are vaccine hesitant, but at the same time I get angry.”

While on the other hand, people like Jason Battle, told News Leader 9 they want to see the vaccine get full FDA approval before they even consider getting it.

“Approve it, approve the vaccination. Have more research and stop trying to force people to take it.”, said Battle.

Alabama Health Department officials told News Leader 9, in an effort to get more people vaccinated, they’ll be keeping the Lee County Health Department open until 8 p.m.

