Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a house on Henry Avenue.

According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the body of a female was found inside a vacant home at the 1100 block of Henry Avenue this afternoon.

The body was badly decomposed and may have been there for at least a month. Neighbors started smelling and odor and went on the porch and looked inside a window and saw the woman’s body in a front bedroom.

The cause of death is unknown but foul play is not suspected. She was pronounced dead at 4:40 p.m.

Her body will be sent to Atlanta in the morning for an autopsy.

