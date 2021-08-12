Business Break
Dionne Warwick to perform in Columbus in September, opens RiverCenter’s 2021-2022 season

Music-legend Dionne Warwick will open the RiverCenter’s 2021-2022 season with a performance in...
Music-legend Dionne Warwick will open the RiverCenter’s 2021-2022 season with a performance in September.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Music-legend Dionne Warwick will open the RiverCenter’s 2021-2022 season with a performance in September.

She will perform live on the Bill Heard Stage on Saturday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.

She received her first Grammy in 1968 and has since won five more and was inducted into The Grammy Museum with the unveiling of a special 50th-anniversary exhibit that recounts her milestones and achievements.

During a career that spans more than 50 years, she has recorded more than 75 hit songs and sold over 100 million records including many classics such as “Walk on By,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on August 16 at 10 a.m. at the RiverCenter box office located at 900 Broadway in Columbus.

Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 706-256-3612 and online at rivercenter.org.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

