High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A high-speed chase on I-85, northbound, has ended with three suspects in custody.

The chase that involved multiple police vehicles began in Macon County ended in Opelika once the suspects fled on foot.

The three suspects were arrested at West Ridge Park in Opelika and are now in custody. EMS are on the scene.

It is unknown what started the chase.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.