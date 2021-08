AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Temporary lane closures are expected the next few weeks along Samford Avenue, Gay St. and College St.

A gas main is being relocated along South Gay Street between Reese and Samford Avenues. Work is expected to last through this Friday, August 13.

People are advised to use caution if you’re traveling through this area.

