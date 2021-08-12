Magnolia Manor suspends indoor visits due to increasing COVID rates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Magnolia Manor senior living facility is suspending indoor visitations that includes its facilities in Columbus and Americus. The facilities citing an increase in community infection rates as the reason for the precaution.

Currently, electronic, outdoor and window visits will still be in place.

The senior living facility also noted that they’ve had several employees and residents test positive across their locations.

Magnolia Manor says they’re still following CDC and DPH precautions and they still do weekly COVID testing in most of their facilities.

