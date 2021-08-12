More Classic Summer Weather; Watching Fred Closely

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In news that surprises no one, a stagnant summer forecast will continue to persist through the start of the weekend, meaning another decent shot of hit-or-miss storms this afternoon and evening. Just as we’ve experienced on other days this week, any storms that pop-up could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. High temperatures will hang out in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures running hotter than that with the high humidity in place. Rain coverage will be around 30-50% through the weekend. Beyond Sunday though, our attention shifts to Fred.

Fred weakened into a tropical depression overnight as it moved over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola. Eventually, it should get its act together again as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There is still plenty of uncertainty on whether we would be on the east of west side of Fred as it heads toward Georgia on Monday and Tuesday. For now, we have a chance of showers and storms along with windy conditions in the forecast for early next week, but we’ll keep fine-tuning that as we get a better grasp on Fred’s path and intensity. Stay tuned and make sure you have the WTVM Weather app handy over the next several days – whether for the summertime thunderstorms or keeping an eye on Fred!

