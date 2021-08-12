Business Break
One Last Chance to Catch the Peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower!

By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t fret if you missed it the past few nights because you have one more chance to catch one of the most popular meteor showers of the year! The peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower lasts one more night and can be viewed between midnight and dawn.

For optimum viewing conditions you will need to get away from light pollution, so the outskirts of town will be the best place to view the meteor shower.

The peak features 50+ meteors an hour while looking north. With the moon phase currently in waxing crescent with only 17% illumination we will have pretty good viewing conditions once we see breaks in cloud cover overnight.

A meteor is space’s version of a rock, and when these “space rocks” enter Earth’s hot atmosphere they begin to burn, releasing lots of heat. The release of this heat creates a bright light in the form of “shooting stars”.

When we see many meteors burning in the atmosphere, we dub them as a meteor shower. The Perseids meteors originate from the Swift-Tuttle Comet, and the meteors we see are meager fragments of this comet.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

