Pop Up Storms in the Short-Term; Watching Fred Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We still don’t have any major changes in the forecast for the next couple of days with more of the hit or miss storms to go along with plenty of heat and humidity. The ‘feels like’ temperatures will be in the 100s at times for Friday and Saturday with the only way to cool off being one of those pop up showers or storms. For Sunday, tropical moisture will be increasing as Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico and starts a turn to the north. The big question will be exactly what track Fred takes as it moves inland - a more easterly track from the Valley will mean less impacts - less rain, less wind, and no severe weather concerns. A track to the west of us (up into Alabama, for example), will mean more wind, more rain, and isolated, spin-up tornadoes going into Monday and perhaps early Tuesday. We will be fine-tuning things as we get closer to landfall, and it looks like we will return to our typical summer weather after Fred moves on out.

