Repairs made to damaged Confederate statue in Tuskegee

On Thursday, a crew hired by the United Daughters of the Confederacy repaired the statue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A crew has been hired to make repairs to a Confederate statue damaged a month ago in Tuskegee.

The statue was damaged in July when Councilman Johnny Ford and another person took an electric saw to it.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson had deputies on hand to protect the crew repairing the statue.

“I hope that we come to a peaceful resolution with the statue, but I know how the people of Macon County feel about the statue, you know, and I guess you have to live here and hear the people here talk about what’s going on and why they want the statue gone,” Brunson said. “And then some of them have some legitimate complaints, you know, and I do understand where they’re coming from. But as sheriff, I have to do the right thing and uphold the law.”

There are still questions over who actually owns the statue - the United Daughters of the Confederacy or Macon County.

Brunson says that issue will likely have to be resolved in court.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

