St. Francis-Emory Healthcare updates visitor guidelines
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital in Columbus is updating their visitation guidelines.
The hospital says patients are allowed 1 healthy support person per day.
The new protocol requires visitors to enter on the Manchester Expressway side of the hospital. No visitors are permitted for COVID-19 positive patients.
All visitors, patients and staff are required to wear masks at all times.
