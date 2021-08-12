St. Francis-Emory Healthcare updates visitor guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital in Columbus is updating their visitation guidelines.

The hospital says patients are allowed 1 healthy support person per day.

The new protocol requires visitors to enter on the Manchester Expressway side of the hospital. No visitors are permitted for COVID-19 positive patients.

All visitors, patients and staff are required to wear masks at all times.

