Uptown Columbus makes plans to return to normalcy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With fingers crossed and hopes of getting back to normal soon, Uptown Columbus Inc. says they’re making plans for what they hope will be a fun and exciting fall in the Fountain City.

President and CEO, Ed Wolverton says they’re working on getting Friday night concerts lined up.

He says they’re a little nervous about what’s happening with the Delta variant and what that might mean for the concerts, but they’re still going ahead with their planning as if the concerts are definitely happening.

Wolverton also gave an update on one of their big projects adding two stories on a building on Broadway near the Columbus State University Bookstore.

“They have finally finished with the large crane that was coming in to have to haul iron and steel up on the building. That work is essentially completed for now. The crane has gone away. They’ve been able to reduce the footprint they need for laydown area and opening up so more parking for us,” said Wolverton.

Wolverton also says Whitewater rafting is having a good season so far with a 20% increase over 2019.

