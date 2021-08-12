Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Uptown Columbus makes plans to return to normalcy

(Source: Uptown Columbus Facebook)
(Source: Uptown Columbus Facebook)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With fingers crossed and hopes of getting back to normal soon, Uptown Columbus Inc. says they’re making plans for what they hope will be a fun and exciting fall in the Fountain City.

President and CEO, Ed Wolverton says they’re working on getting Friday night concerts lined up.

He says they’re a little nervous about what’s happening with the Delta variant and what that might mean for the concerts, but they’re still going ahead with their planning as if the concerts are definitely happening.

Wolverton also gave an update on one of their big projects adding two stories on a building on Broadway near the Columbus State University Bookstore.

“They have finally finished with the large crane that was coming in to have to haul iron and steel up on the building. That work is essentially completed for now. The crane has gone away. They’ve been able to reduce the footprint they need for laydown area and opening up so more parking for us,” said Wolverton.

Wolverton also says Whitewater rafting is having a good season so far with a 20% increase over 2019.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
Homicide investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
New details emerge as two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
Coaches charged with murder in heat death of Georgia student
A high-speed chase on I-85 has ended with three suspects in custody.
High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines to hold inaugural celebration at the Columbus Airport
A high-speed chase on I-85 has ended with three suspects in custody.
High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody
Military Matters: Phenix City woman wins gold at Olympics
Military Matters: Phenix City woman wins gold at Olympics
FVSU President Paul Jones, left, and Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner, right, signing the agreement.
Phoebe teams up with Ft. Valley on new nursing program