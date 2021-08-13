Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

27 people aboard Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19

The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it leaves the Port of Miami, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. Twenty-seven people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELIZE CITY (AP) — Twenty-seven people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the board said in a statement. The ship arrived Wednesday in Belize City.

All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to the statement. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

The Washington Post reported Carnival said it announced last week that there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line did not not give specific numbers. The ship left from Galveston, Texas, according to the Post.

Carnival is requiring passengers to be vaccinated, though there are exceptions for children and people with medical issues. The cruise line said in a statement Aug. 4 that passengers must wear a mask in certain indoor areas, and provide a negative COVID test within three days of embarkment for cruises beginning Aug. 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website that it had investigated the Carnival Vista and the ship remains under observation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-85 has ended with three suspects in custody.
High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody
CDC issues quarantine recommendations for vaccinated people
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
‘Not again’: Columbus woman shares experience after losing everything in apartment fire
Homicide investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
New details emerge as two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that Mesa County would have to replace its...
Colorado voting officials feud over alleged security breach
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that Mesa County would have to replace its...
Colorado county's voting equipment allegedly compromised by elections official
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation