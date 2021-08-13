Business Break
Alabama groups work to help public understand redistricting process

A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings May 12th.
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A special session on redistricting could happen soon, following the release of the Census data.

Right now, the state is broken up into 35 senate districts and 105 house districts. Both maps were created in 2017 after a federal court decision required legislators to redraw their maps to make sure each district had fair representation of Black voters.

Some Alabama groups joined the Southern Coalition for Social Justice in a regional effort to prepare voters for the redistricting process. The groups are Alabama Forward, The Ordinary People Society, or TOPS,, Mobile Alabama NAACP, and League of Women Voters Alabama join the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, or SCSJ, and Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC. All of them reaching out to the community in order to offer a hands on approach to learning about redistricting.

“Identifying what community you live in to make sure that you have like the correct map that represents you,” said Khadidah Stone with Alabama Forward. “Because redistricting, it’s a process of where, like, people are not people. Where politicians are basically choosing who they want, who their voters are.”

Stone suggests using online resources such as the Alabama Election Protection Network to help learn more about redistricting.

Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to call a special session as early as October.

