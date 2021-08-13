Animal Ark’s BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency adoption event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

The event will take place August 16-22 to help adult and large dogs and adult cats find their forever homes through reduced adoption fees at shelters across the country.

BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs that are 40 pounds or more, adult cats that are six months or older and senior dogs that are seven years or older.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events an even more critical tool to ensure our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets.”

For more information on the adoption event, click here.

