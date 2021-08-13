Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Animal Ark’s BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency adoption event

Animal Ark’s BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency adoption event
Animal Ark’s BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency adoption event(Source: Animal Ark Rescue)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

The event will take place August 16-22 to help adult and large dogs and adult cats find their forever homes through reduced adoption fees at shelters across the country.

BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs that are 40 pounds or more, adult cats that are six months or older and senior dogs that are seven years or older.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events an even more critical tool to ensure our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets.”

For more information on the adoption event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-85 has ended with three suspects in custody.
High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody
CDC issues quarantine recommendations for vaccinated people
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
‘Not again’: Columbus woman shares experience after losing everything in apartment fire
Homicide investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
New details emerge as two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.

Latest News

Dr. Torrance Choates is resigning as the superintendent of Sumter County Schools. (Source: WALB)
Sumter Co. Schools superintendent resigns
Local retirement community partners with Scott’s Miracle Riders to host fundraiser
Local retirement community partners with Scott’s Miracle Riders to host fundraiser
The Athens City Council is considering a new ordinance on keeping pets tethered or enclosed in...
LaGrange citizens express concern about pet tethering laws
Police on scene of wreck on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Police on scene of wreck on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City