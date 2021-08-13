Business Break
Chattahoochee valley reacts to FDA approval of third COVID shot

The food and drug administration is authorizing Pfizer and Moderna’s third COVID-19 shot but only for immunocompromised people.
By James Giles
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing Pfizer and Moderna’s third COVID-19 shot but only for immunocompromised people. The news comes after much conversation over whether all immunocompromised people would need a booster over time.

Auburn University’s Medical Director, Dr. Frederick Kam, told News Leader 9, over time your immunity weakens whether you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or built up a natural immunity. He said, this third shot will be a booster and ensure they have even more protection against the coronavirus.

“The FDA is looking at data that shows that people who are immunocompromised who received the vaccine... As those people were studying, they did not initially mount an immune response to the vaccine,” said Kam. “People for an example who’ve had organ transplants. People who are on medications that will immunosuppress them.”

Some Columbus residents are not as receptive to the third shot.

“I think if you need another booster for a vaccine that’s already been proven to help, why do you need another shot,” questioned Skyler Muehlfeld, a Columbus man.

Dr. Kam added, the ongoing battle to get more people vaccinated across the country remains the same.

Dr. Kam said, “I think at this point in time, you’re either doing the personal responsibility thing to protect yourself and those around you, or your not.”

“Oh hell no I ain’t getting the COVID shot. All I do is take baths, put on lotion and drink water. I work out three times a day, and eat healthy. That’s it,” said Muehlfeld.

Dr. Kam told News Leader 9, he also expect the COVID-19 vaccine to get the full stamp of approval from the FDA in the coming weeks.

“Now they just have to go through the process to license the vaccine. Just like they have with any other vaccine. I will tell you though, they will have more data on this vaccine than they’ve ever had on any other vaccine in the history of licensing.”, said Dr. Kam.

Health experts say to expect the COVID-19 vaccine to get the full stamp of approval from the FDA in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

