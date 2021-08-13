Business Break
Columbus Chick-fil-A moving to drive-thru only due to staffing shortages

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus Chick-fil-A is moving to drive-thru only due to staffing issues.

The location on Kitten Lake Drive in Midland made the announcement on Facebook today.

In the post, the restaurant announced they were experiencing staffing shortages. A representative from the restaurant says they are working hard to re-open.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

