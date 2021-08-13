Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base.

“If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent,” the post said. “If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT.”

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag.” The base said officials had information that the “individual is believed to be armed.”

The 905-acre base in southeast Washington houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known...

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-85 has ended with three suspects in custody.
High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody
CDC issues quarantine recommendations for vaccinated people
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
‘Not again’: Columbus woman shares experience after losing everything in apartment fire
Homicide investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
New details emerge as two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
Dreadlocked dog and her stylist
A police cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of...
Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade
Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against...
Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated
SOLAR TYME, LLC
BUSINESS BREAK - SOLAR TYME USA, LLC