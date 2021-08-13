Business Break
Advertisement

Fred’s Track Shifts Westward

Anna’s Tropical Forecast
The Bottom Line with Fred
The Bottom Line with Fred(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted Fred’s track slightly westward.

As of Friday evening, Fred is still a Tropical Depression with maximum sustained winds of 35mph while it is located along the northern coast of Cuba. Fred has gotten its act together a bit more than we saw this morning, and as it moves over water tonight we will likely see it re-strengthen to a Tropical Storm by tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow, Fred will likely brush the Florida Keys before moving entirely over the warm Gulf of Mexico. It is in this time frame over the course of Saturday and Sunday that we will likely see additional strengthening to a stronger Tropical Storm ahead of landfall along the Gulf Coast. The cone of uncertainty has slimmed down a bit as we get a touch more confidence in the track of Fred, so for now landfall looks like it could anywhere from the Alabama Coast to the Florida Panhandle.

Locally, our impacts are still not set in stone. If Fred continues on this latest track with a westward shift, we will see heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and the potential for a few tropical brief spin-up tornadoes. Our timeline is still rather broad, so we will say Monday through Tuesday is when we can expect our main impacts, but we could see increased rain and storm activity as early as Sunday evening. We have called Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday which means that we need to keep a close eye on the forecast over the weekend and monitor changes for the beginning of next week.

We will continue to fine-tune and nail down this forecast over the weekend. Stay with us for the latest updates.

Download Our Free WTVM Weather App Here: http://onelink.to/stormteam9

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

