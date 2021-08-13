Harris County School District amends mask requirement, no longer optional

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting Monday, students in Harris County School district will be required to wear masks. The announcement coming as classes were wrapping up for the day.

Due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and 389 quarantined students, the Harris County School District (HCSD) will require masks for all Pre-K-12 students effective Monday, August 16.

With the new mask requirement, students who physically distance at least three feet from others and stay symptom-free will not have to quarantine.

Superintendent Couch said in a statement: “While there are lots of opinions on this matter, this step is a necessary precaution to keep students safe and in school. This protocol will greatly reduce the number of quarantined students and help keep our schools open. The district governance team will continue to monitor community spread and make changes as the number of cases improve. When the quarantine numbers decrease, lessening the mitigation will be considered.”

Students returned to class after summer break last Friday, and after one full week students will have to begin to mask up again as the Delta variant increases COVID cases here in the Chattahoochee Valley and across the nation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.