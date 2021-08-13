Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Harris County School District amends mask requirement, no longer optional

Harris County School District amends mask requirement, no longer optional
Harris County School District amends mask requirement, no longer optional
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting Monday, students in Harris County School district will be required to wear masks. The announcement coming as classes were wrapping up for the day.

Due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and 389 quarantined students, the Harris County School District (HCSD) will require masks for all Pre-K-12 students effective Monday, August 16.

With the new mask requirement, students who physically distance at least three feet from others and stay symptom-free will not have to quarantine.

Superintendent Couch said in a statement: “While there are lots of opinions on this matter, this step is a necessary precaution to keep students safe and in school. This protocol will greatly reduce the number of quarantined students and help keep our schools open. The district governance team will continue to monitor community spread and make changes as the number of cases improve. When the quarantine numbers decrease, lessening the mitigation will be considered.”

Students returned to class after summer break last Friday, and after one full week students will have to begin to mask up again as the Delta variant increases COVID cases here in the Chattahoochee Valley and across the nation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-85 has ended with three suspects in custody.
High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody
CDC issues quarantine recommendations for vaccinated people
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged after two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged after two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
‘Not again’: Columbus woman shares experience after losing everything in apartment fire

Latest News

Doggy daycare booms during pandemic
Local shelters filling up as animal surrenders surge in the Chattahoochee Valley
Tickets are on sale for the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic (File photo shown)
Tickets go on sale for 2021 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic game
SOLAR TYME, LLC
BUSINESS BREAK - SOLAR TYME USA, LLC
ADPH TikTok contest to promote COVID-19 vaccinations winners announced