Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio’s analytic style is a winner

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, contestant Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s hall of fame.

The Yale University doctoral candidate in computer science had landed high on the list of all-time top “Jeopardy!” winners with more than $500,000 in prize money.

Amodio won a number of games so decisively that they were runaways.

He says his varied knowledge comes largely from being an avid reader.

He takes an analytic approach to the quiz show, always replying “What is ....?” to all questions and making big bets only if they won’t affect his playing another day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-85 has ended with three suspects in custody.
High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody
CDC issues quarantine recommendations for vaccinated people
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
‘Not again’: Columbus woman shares experience after losing everything in apartment fire
Homicide investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
New details emerge as two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Arnold Shwarzenegger on COVID: Screw your freedom
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden made ‘Obamacare’ cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here
Animal Ark’s BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency adoption event
Animal Ark’s BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency adoption event
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit