LaGrange citizens express concern about pet tethering laws

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Citizens expressed concern about a law on tethering pets at Thursday night’s LaGrange City Council meeting.

Evie Kettler and other citizens would like to see the law be amended where dogs are to not be tethered at all hours of the day. The current ordinance says that dogs can live on runners 24/7. Kettler says city council has been very open and supportive.

There are models of this ordinance in places like Newnan and Kettler and others would like to see it happen in Lagrange.

“In 2014 I saw a dog chained up that looked just like my dog and that’s what caught my attention. It really affected me it not only affected me physically it was like emotional,” said animal advocate, Evie Kettler.

Council did mention that the current ordinance is similar but in order to change but they would like to get some recommendations from Animal Control.

Kettler currently runs a program that builds fences for tethered dogs.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

