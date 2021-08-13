Business Break
Local retirement community partners with Scott’s Miracle Riders to host fundraiser

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Covenant Woods Retirement Community in Columbus hosted a fundraiser to benefit Columbus State University’s Pediatric Nursing Program.

The retirement community partnered with Scott’s Miracle Riders.

Four artists from around the world came out tonight to sing and play instruments. Scott says his goal behind all of this is to help benefit children because it’s his passion. All proceeds will go to CSU’s pediatric nursing program for their simulation lab.

“We got residents here that were nurses and doctors and family members that are in the medical field out I’ve always wanted to get back to the community so for them to be a part of the Miracle Riders they all want to get it behind and involved in,” said General Manager, Lisa Lewis.

Scott’s Miracle Ride began in 2009 when Scott Ressmeyer set out alone on a ride through the 48 contiguous states to celebrate his 50th birthday. His goal then was to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

