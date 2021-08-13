Local shelters filling up as animal surrenders surge in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As people return to the workplace after working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, animal shelters across the nation are seeing a surge in owner surrenders, especially when it comes to dogs. Shelters are full or filling up quickly and are in desperate need of help from the community.

Many people sought peace and comfort through pets during the COVID-19 pandemic and brought home furry companions to bring joy to their families. As people return to work though, they feel that they no longer have time for their pets and are surrendering them to local shelters, and the shelters have run out of space.

“Every animal shelter in Columbus, every rescue group around the nation is struggling right now. It is a dangerous, we’re in a dangerous situation right now,” said Tricia Montgomery, CEO of Paws Humane Society.

If you are overwhelmed and facing the potential need to surrender your pet, there are other options and resources you can evaluate with your family ahead of that decision.

PAWS has a team of adoption counselors that you can speak with about your hardships, and they can help you create a plan that works for you and your pet.

For dog owners, doggy daycare and basic obedience training are other options that you can implement so you can make it work with your pets. We reached out for tips on how to train your dogs and have them ready to stay at home while you are working.

“Make sure you have a lot of chew toys and stuff that they can entertain with them. It’s not really hard to train your dogs, just spend a lot of time with them and keep being patient,” said Shannon Boykin, trainer at Redwoof Canine Training Center and Boarding.

Doggy daycare is another option that has become popular over the past few years. This is a place where you can drop off your dogs at the beginning of the day so they can play and enjoy themselves while you are away at work. Then by the time you pick them up and take them home, they are ready to snuggle up and bring you comfort after a day’s work. And that’s why we got these furry companions during the pandemic in the first place.

While we face this time of full shelters, you may be wanting to help. If you have the space for it, please consider adopting or fostering a pet through your local animal shelter to free up the room for other animals coming in. If not, you can help by searching for the homes of lost pets before taking them into local shelters through Facebook groups for lost pets and applications like FindingRover and Nextdoor.

