Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Not even two weeks into the new school year and the Muscogee County School District is reporting several COVID cases in Schools across the district.

According to the District’s weekly report, 65 students and 24 teachers have tested positive. However, he says he and the board members are doing everything possible to ensure student’s and faculty member’s safety in order to continue in-person learning.

In addition to the mask mandate requirement in schools, he says the District will continue to enforce many of the COVID mitigation tactics that were used last year.

“We have cleaning and disinfecting of our facilities and busses on a routine basis and more diligently if there is a case in that particular proximity in a classroom or an office, and of course all of the hand washing routines and regiments and whatever mitigation strategies that were already put in place that proved to be very successful last year,” said Dr. Lewis.

Dr. Lewis says there is one change that parents should be aware of that will go into effect Monday. Students will be able to reduce their physical distancing requirements from six feet to three feet.

This recommendation was made by the local medical panel and Department of Public Health that advises the district.

