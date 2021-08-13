Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to support healthcare workers as the COVID-19 surges amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units, she said in a statement. Hospitals warned earlier this week that they are near capacity as the state endures a fourth wave of the outbreak and may start having to turn away patients with non-COVID conditions if things don’t improve.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-85 has ended with three suspects in custody.
High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody
CDC issues quarantine recommendations for vaccinated people
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged after two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged after two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
‘Not again’: Columbus woman shares experience after losing everything in apartment fire

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base locked down until armed man detained
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places