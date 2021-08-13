Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police on scene of wreck on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City

Police on scene of wreck on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Police on scene of wreck on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City(Source: Denise Patterson)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of an accident on Highway 165 in Phenix City.

The accident happened on Hwy. 165 near Misty Forest Drive.

It is unknown at this time what caused the wreck and if there are any injuries.

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Stay with News Leader 9 as more details become available to us.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-85 has ended with three suspects in custody.
High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody
CDC issues quarantine recommendations for vaccinated people
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Henry Ave. in Columbus
‘Not again’: Columbus woman shares experience after losing everything in apartment fire
Homicide investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
New details emerge as two bodies were found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.

Latest News

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to...
U.S Census reports Columbus is now 2nd largest city in Georgia
Columbus Chick-fil-A moving to drive-thru only due to staffing shortages
Auburn police investigating shooting on S. College St. in Auburn, 1 dead
Auburn police investigating shooting on S. College St. in Auburn, 1 dead
Apt Fire Folo
Community comes together to help each other after local apartment fire