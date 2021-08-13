Scattered Storms This Weekend; Possible Impacts from Fred by Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The work week wraps up with more of the same weather we’ve been experiencing over the past few days: seasonably hot and humid plus a chance of hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon and evening. Over the weekend, rain coverage will bump up to 40-50% as more moisture streams into the Southeast ahead of Fred. As of right now, Fred remains disorganized as it makes its way through the Caribbean but should eventually reach the Gulf by Saturday. By then, Fred should manage to re-strengthen into a tropical storm and parallel the Florida Gulf Coast before making landfall anywhere from Panama City Beach to Apalachicola late Sunday into early Monday.

For us here in the Chattahoochee Valley, we expect the wettest and windiest weather on Monday and Tuesday; however, our threat for heavy rainfall and any possibility of severe weather still hinges upon the track Fred ultimately takes. If we end up on the west side of the system, we will likely experience less rain and weaker winds. If we end up on the east side of the system, we would deal with more rain, stronger wind gusts, and the potential for spin-up tornadoes. We will keep you posted to any tweaks and changes over the next few days, so have the WTVM Weather app downloaded to stay up to date with the latest!

Even once Fred moves out by mid-week, the weather pattern still looks unsettled for summertime, so don’t be surprised for more wet weather at times even through next weekend. We’re also keeping an eye on another disturbance out in the middle of the Atlantic that should arrive in the Caribbean early next week. The name on the list is Grace.

