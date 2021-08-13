Business Break
Still Hot & Muggy This Weekend; Fred Impacts Our Area Monday-Tuesday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday will be another hot and muggy day with highs well into the 90s and the feels like temperatures in the 100s at times. We will have more showers and storms in the forecast in the afternoon and evening, so watch out for any of those that could be on the stronger side. For Sunday, clouds will increase, and we think the coverage of rain will increase slightly too, ahead of Fred’s landfall sometime overnight Sunday into Monday. Highs will drop down a bit, and you’ll want to keep the umbrella around just in case. For Monday and Tuesday, Fred will begin it’s trek to the north, through parts of Florida, and most likely Alabama. This will put the Chattahoochee Valley in line to receive 2-4 inches of rain, winds gusting 20-30 mph, and the potential for a few isolated, spin-up tornadoes. Impacts will lessen by Tuesday afternoon, but plenty of moisture will be left behind after Fred moves inland. This will mean rain coverage that stay 50-60% for Wednesday and Thursday with highs still in the mid to upper 80s. The rain coverage may drop down a bit into next Friday and next weekend. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on Fred! A shift in the track east or west will change the impacts we might see around here.

