U.S Census reports Columbus is now 2nd largest city in Georgia

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to...
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. If you're a census slacker and haven&amp;rsquo;t yet filled out the form for the 2020 head count, the federal government is trying another way to get in touch with you. Starting Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out millions of paper forms to homes whose residents haven&amp;rsquo;t yet answered the once-a-decade questionnaire. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (KGWN)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s official, Columbus is Georgia’s second largest city, narrowly beating Augusta in population over the last decade.

Columbus’ population was over 206,000 according to the U.S. Census Bureau figures released today.

That’s about 4,000 more than Augusta.

In 2010, Columbus’ reported population was just shy of 190,000 while Augusta neared 200,000.

