U.S Census reports Columbus is now 2nd largest city in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s official, Columbus is Georgia’s second largest city, narrowly beating Augusta in population over the last decade.

Columbus’ population was over 206,000 according to the U.S. Census Bureau figures released today.

That’s about 4,000 more than Augusta.

In 2010, Columbus’ reported population was just shy of 190,000 while Augusta neared 200,000.

