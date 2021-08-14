Auburn 2040 meetings paused amid rising COVID cases

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn 2040 community planning initiative has been put on hold amid rising coronavirus cases, Mayor Ron Anders announced Friday.

City officials say the planning process of the citizen-led initiative heavily relies on conversation and discussion and it is difficult to achieve virtually.

“It’s with great disappointment that we make this announcement,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “I believe that the very best plan that we can present to our community derives from in-person conversation, debate and idea sharing, not through virtual means. I believe that waiting until we can resume safe, in-person meetings is best.”

The city has canceled all planned Auburn 2040 meetings. Updates will be provided here.

