Columbus police investigating shooting on Floyd Rd. and Luna Dr.
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Floyd Rd. and Luna Dr. in Columbus.

There have been reports that someone has been shot, but it is unconfirmed at this time.

According to police, investigators are on the scene gathering information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we learn information.

