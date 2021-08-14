Employees at Piedmont Columbus Regional face termination if they refuse to be vaccinated.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Employees at a Columbus hospital are facing termination if they do not get vaccinated. Today, one employee is willing speak out on the issue.

The Piedmont Columbus Regional employee who does not want to be shown on camera for fear of losing her job is brought to tears when she thinks of having to be vaccinated despite her current situation.

“But now that I am about to be a mom I don’t want to do anything that would put him at risk,” said the employee anonymously.

This employee says she is pregnant and does not feel comfortable being vaccinated.

“There is not enough long term studies that show what the affects will be on a fetus,” said thePiedmont Columbus Regional employee.

Piedmont Columbus Regional sent an email out telling all their employees to get vaccinated or get scheduled to receive their vaccination by October 1 and if they choose to not be vaccinated, lose their job.

News Leader 9 reached out to Piedmont Columbus Regional and no one would talk on camera, but they did release this statement, plus an email to all employees.

It reads in part:

“Piedmont is expanding the COVID vaccine policy making the vaccination a requirement for Piedmont’s entire workforce, for the health and wellbeing of each other and the patients we serve.”

However, the Piedmont employee that was interviewed says this is not fair.

“That’s not a choice that is an ultimatum. In my situation..... I need to work I have a child coming,” said the woman.

According to her, some people have filed for exemption and have already been denied.

“They are making it extremely hard for anybody filing for deferral or exemption,” explained the Piedmont employee.

Some people in the community say the hospital should leave this decision up to the employees

“I don’t think they should fire a person that’s not vaccinated,” said one Columbus resident.

While others says they believe hospital staff should be required to be vaccinated and fired if not.

“It’s very important for the doctors, nurses, hospital staff to be vaccinated,” said another resident.

The employee Newsleader 9 spoke with says she thinks a better solution would be offering rapid testing weekly instead of requiring them to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.