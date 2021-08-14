Business Break
Forecast Changes Ahead

Anna’s Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims
By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are stuck in our typical summertime pattern for one more day ahead of forecast changes for the valley next week. Highs are in the mid-90s for most of us on Saturday with mighty muggy conditions persisting, allowing us to pop-up thunderstorms in our typical summertime fashion. Sunday marks a day of transition to a rainier pattern across the valley due to Fred. Cloudier and rainier conditions ahead of Fred’s arrival will knock our highs down to the lower 90s. Heading into Monday and Tuesday, we shift our focus entirely to Fred as it will likely pass nearby. Fred is expected to make landfall somewhere between the Mississippi Coast and the Western Panhandle of Florida as a tropical storm on Monday morning. Once it moves inland, it will weaken quickly as it moves northwards. With a shift westward, we still are looking at the potential for strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and we can’t rule out the isolated tornado threat. There is still a lot of uncertainty around this system though, and we will need to continue to monitor it closely over the coming days. For now, the timing for us is looking like Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

