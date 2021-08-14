LaGrange police investigating vehicle struck by gunfire on Heritage Rd.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that left a vehicle struck by gunfire.

LPD officers responded to the 200 block of Heritage Road just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they found an unoccupied blue Honda Accord running in the middle of the roadway. Officials say the car appeared to have been struck by at least one bullet.

Officers later made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. Police say that they were riding down the street when they heard gunfire and bullets started to strike the vehicle. The occupants, then, attempted to drive out of the area and the vehicle became disabled, police added. They abandoned the vehicle and ran to safety.

The occupants told police they did not see who was shooting. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Information can be given anonymously.

