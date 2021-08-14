Business Break
Muggy Sunday; Looking Ahead To Fred

Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki Is Tracking The Tropics!
Remnants of Fred Headed Northwest
Remnants of Fred Headed Northwest
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into tonight and Sunday our pattern remains in the weather themed “status quo” if you will. Showers and storms dissipate before popping up again into Sunday afternoon with highs near 90, but struggling to get there. These showers and storms are not from Fred at the moment, but that will change heading into Monday, as tropical moisture surges northward. In regards to Fred, the system has struggled greatly over the last couple days, with land interaction not belting its cause, currently we are tracking the “remnants” of an organized system. However, Fred is poised to reorganize back into a tropical storm as it heads back in the Gulf, landfall location is still in question, but AL coastline and western Florida panhandle seem like a good consensus. As for impacts here in the Chattahoochee Valley, we will likely see heavy rainfall totaling 2-4″ on a widespread level, gusty winds upwards of 40MPH for some, and isolated spin-up tropical tornadoes. Timing looks to include Monday evening through Tuesday evening, but again, check back with us as any changes to the track may bump some impacts up a bit or even lower them more so than we have slated already.

