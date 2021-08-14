NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old killed in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating an overnight shooting that claimed the life of 12-year-old Cortez Richardson.

Chief of Staff Katina Williams confirms CPD responded to Luna Drive and Armenda Drive just after 11 p.m. Friday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound. First aid was rendered until EMS arrived.

Richardson was then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was then pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m. His body will be transported to the GBI medical examiner for autopsy.

The CPD Homicide Unit was called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The family of Cortez Richardson has set up a page for donations on Facebook.

(Source: WTVM)

Coroner Buddy Bryan says this is the 43rd Columbus homicide of the year. Last year, there was an overall total of 44 homicides.

Anyone with any information on the case is urged to contact Corporal Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or via email him at robertnicholas@columbusga.org. If you want to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.