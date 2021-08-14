Notable earthquake reported off coast of Haiti

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a notable earthquake just off the coast of Haiti early this morning. This comes after Haiti dealt with Tropical Storm Fred’s impacts just a few days ago.

Registering a magnitude of 7.2 out of 10 on the Richter Scale, the earthquake this morning is similar in magnitude of that of the 2010 earthquake the country sustained which was registered as a 7.0. High casualties are feared with an earthquake of this magnitude reported in the impoverished country.

People rushed to the streets this morning when the earthquake caused their homes to shake.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.2 - 12 km NE of Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti https://t.co/tnySNtAOq3

— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) August 14, 2021 " target="_blank">According to the USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter was approximately 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sad, Haiti.

Meanwhile, as hurricane season ramps up, Haiti is within the cone of uncertainty of newly formed Tropical Storm Grace with tropical storm impacts possible for portions of the country early in the week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.