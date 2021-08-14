Business Break
Police: Missing Columbus man has been found safe

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPDATE: Jimmie Christian has been found safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

76-year-old Jimmie “Peanut” Christian was last seen August 6, 2021. Christian is diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

Christian wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey pants, and blue shoes. Christian maybe traveling in a white 2019 Nissan Altima with a Georgia license plate TCA9235.

If you have any information on Christian, call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-4343.

