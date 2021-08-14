Two injured following shooting outside LaGrange nightclub

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured.

LPD officers responded to Commotions at 1200 New Franklin Road, around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they made contact with Michael Skidmore suffering from several gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police say Skidmore advised them that he had been shot in the parking lot by another man. Officers found the other man in the parking lot, bleeding ‘profusely’ from his mouth and head.

After an investigation, it was determined that Skidmore physically assaulted the man in the parking lot of the business. Police say the victim feared for his life, pulled his lawfully-carried firearm from its holster and discharged several rounds, striking Skidmore in the leg, while acting in self defense.

Skidmore was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to called the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-26-03 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Any information provided can remain anonymous.

