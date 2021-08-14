Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two injured following shooting outside LaGrange nightclub

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured.

LPD officers responded to Commotions at 1200 New Franklin Road, around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they made contact with Michael Skidmore suffering from several gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police say Skidmore advised them that he had been shot in the parking lot by another man. Officers found the other man in the parking lot, bleeding ‘profusely’ from his mouth and head.

After an investigation, it was determined that Skidmore physically assaulted the man in the parking lot of the business. Police say the victim feared for his life, pulled his lawfully-carried firearm from its holster and discharged several rounds, striking Skidmore in the leg, while acting in self defense.

Skidmore was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to called the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-26-03 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Any information provided can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old killed in Columbus shooting
Police on scene of wreck on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Police on scene of wreck on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Columbus Chick-fil-A moving to drive-thru only due to staffing shortages
Gov. Ivey issues ‘limited, narrowly-focused’ State of Emergency

Latest News

12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old killed in Columbus shooting
LaGrange police investigating vehicle struck by gunfire on Heritage Rd.
Auburn 2040 meetings paused amid rising COVID cases
LaGrange Housing Authority building affordable duplexes in thriving neighborhood