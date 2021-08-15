Business Break
2 indicted in Atlanta slaying of girl near Rayshard Brooks shooting site

Secoriea Turner
Secoriea Turner(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A prosecutor has announced the indictment of two alleged gang members on charges related to the shooting death last year of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta.

Secoriea Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend.

The killing happened near the site where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer just weeks earlier.

Authorities announced Friday that a grand jury returned a 37-count indictment against Julian Conley and Jerrion McKinney.

Conley is charged with malice murder and felony murder in Secoriea’s killing, and both men face aggravated assault, gun and gang-related charges.

It happened after the girl’s parents last week said they’re encouraged by progress in the investigation.

Their comments came Tuesday after meeting with the district attorney whose office will prosecute the case.

The parents, Charmaine Turner and Secoriey Williamson, met Tuesday with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Also previously, the girl’s parents sued the city of Atlanta, saying city leaders showed negligence in failing to remove armed vigilantes who gathered at the site along with peaceful protesters.

The suit says that created a dangerous situation that led to Secoriea’s death.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

